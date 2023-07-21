Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $94.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

