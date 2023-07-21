Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $519,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.