Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

