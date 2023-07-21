SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. 7,676,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 44,046,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

