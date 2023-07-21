Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.0 %

SON stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

