SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.94

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.94 and last traded at $147.94, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,672,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

