Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

