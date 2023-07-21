State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

