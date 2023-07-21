Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$69.00 target price on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$67.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$35.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4.4986737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

