Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $305.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

