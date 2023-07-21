Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

