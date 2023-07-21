Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $390,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Newmont Trading Down 6.0 %

NEM opened at $42.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

