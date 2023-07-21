Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.42 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

