SVB Leerink Comments on Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $48.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $55.47 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.13.

NYSE ELV opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.