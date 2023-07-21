SVB Leerink Comments on Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $48.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $55.47 EPS.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share.
Elevance Health Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE ELV opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
Institutional Trading of Elevance Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
