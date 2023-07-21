Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given New SEK 320 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to SEK 320 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.51. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $501.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

