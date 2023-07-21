Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

