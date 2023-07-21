Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

SNPS opened at $451.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

