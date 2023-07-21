TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 755,105 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

