Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TLPPF stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

