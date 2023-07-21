TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TU. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. TELUS has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,097,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $675,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 62,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

