Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.41% of Teradata worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

