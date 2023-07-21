Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 15,716 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $119.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

