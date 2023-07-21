Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.53 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.