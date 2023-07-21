Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.62 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

