Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.66 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $64.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.