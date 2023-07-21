Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.17 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

