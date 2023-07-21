Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 18,206 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after acquiring an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.89 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

