The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

