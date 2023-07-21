The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Times were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.