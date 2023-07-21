The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,692 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

