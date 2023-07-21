The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.2% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.74.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

