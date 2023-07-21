Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.97. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 7,910 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $557.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,756 shares of company stock valued at $93,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

