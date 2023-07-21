TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,258,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,205,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,651,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

