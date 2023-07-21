Tnf LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

