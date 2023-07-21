Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $24.00. Toast shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 5,113,259 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,891,232 shares of company stock worth $63,060,860 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Toast Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

