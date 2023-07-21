Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

