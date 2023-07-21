Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 425.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

