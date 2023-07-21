Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

