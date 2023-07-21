Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of DCFC opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tritium DCFC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

