Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Tritium DCFC Stock Performance
Shares of DCFC opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.23.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
