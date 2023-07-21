Truist Financial Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

SYK stock opened at $296.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.37 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

