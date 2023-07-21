TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.87. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 770.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

