TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Trading Down 1.1 %
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.87. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
