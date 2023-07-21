U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

