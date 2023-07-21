U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

