U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.47.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.