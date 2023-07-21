UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

