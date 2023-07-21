United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.