United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.0 %

UCBI stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,410,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 143,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,651,000 after buying an additional 215,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

