Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.6% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.50. 2,269,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,845,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

