Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.