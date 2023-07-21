Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $375,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 92.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.28.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

